Abdoulaye Toure News: Saves team from relegation

Toure scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Strasbourg.

Toure was the hero for Le Havre on Saturday, with a brace to keep a place in Ligue for the 2025/26 season. During his second campaign with the side, he started 26 of the 26 games played, scoring 10 goals, a career high, while also collecting 61 tackles (34 won) and 39 clearances.