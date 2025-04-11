Abdulai Juma Bah Injury: Forced off during first half

Bah was forced off in the 40th minute of Friday's contest against Reims due to an apparent head injury.

Bah was the second Lens player to be forced off early Friday, with the defender suffering a knock to the head in the 14th minute, and playing on until he was taken off in the 40th minute. He has started in the past three games he has been available for, so the club will hope this is a minor scare. He was replaced by Malong Sarr, a likely option to fill Bah's spot if he misses more than this match.