Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Should be fit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Ortega (hamstring) appears to be an option for Monday's match against Mallorca, according to manager Michel Sanchez. "The rest is fine, I think we will get Abel back, tomorrow he will train normally, and if nothing happens, he will be available."

Ortega looks to have finally reached a point in his recovery where he is fit enough to play again, missing the club's last two games due to a hamstring injury. He will likely need to go through some testing in their final session to ensure he is fit, although it seems he is more likely to play than not. He did start in the two games before his injury and will hope to see that spot immediately, but he may be worked in off the bench to be cautious.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now