Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Should be fit Monday

Ortega (hamstring) appears to be an option for Monday's match against Mallorca, according to manager Michel Sanchez. "The rest is fine, I think we will get Abel back, tomorrow he will train normally, and if nothing happens, he will be available."

Ortega looks to have finally reached a point in his recovery where he is fit enough to play again, missing the club's last two games due to a hamstring injury. He will likely need to go through some testing in their final session to ensure he is fit, although it seems he is more likely to play than not. He did start in the two games before his injury and will hope to see that spot immediately, but he may be worked in off the bench to be cautious.