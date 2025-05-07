Achraf Hakimi News: Dominant on wing

Hakimi scored a goal in PSG's 2-1 win over Arsenal Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal matchup.

The wing defender had three shots (one on target), two crosses and five tackles in a complete performance. Hakimi should continue racking up stats on both ends of the pitch should he get the start against Montpellier, though PSG might rest key players with the Ligue 1 title in hand.