Achraf Hakimi News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Hakimi has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, the club announced.

Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after stints at Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan. He quickly became a key player for PSG, winning the French league title in his first season and contributing to two more championships in 2023 and 2024, as well as a Coupe de France and three Trophees des Champions. With 147 appearances for PSG, 17 goals, and 27 assists, he is a leading figure at the club. Hakimi also played a significant role in Morocco's historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup.