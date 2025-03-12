Achraf Hakimi News: Solid game against Liverpool

Hakimi registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout victory versus Liverpool.

Hakimi likely had his most difficult outing this season across all competitions but this does not show in his stats as he had a solid and complete game on both sides of the pitch. He registered three shots and created three chances in attack while matching his season high with five tackles in defense. The Moroccan will be a key player in the next round for Paris against Aston Villa or Club Brugge.