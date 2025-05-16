Fantasy Soccer
Adam Beaudry headshot

Adam Beaudry Injury: Left off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Beaudry (ankle) is not on the injury report for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake.

Beaudry could be making a return to the team sheet Saturday after some time out with an ankle injury. This is good news, as he is their backup goalie and regular starter Zack Steffen may miss out with an oblique injury. That said, he potentially could see a starting spot immediately if fit, but could also easily see a bench role just after an injury.

Adam Beaudry
Colorado Rapids
