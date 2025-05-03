Adam Hlozek News: Records another goal

Hlozek scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Monchengladbach.

After netting a goal in the last game, Hlozek picked up his second straight start and scored again, bringing himself up to eight goals in 25 appearances on the campaign. He also has a total of five shots, four on target and four chances created over the last two outings.