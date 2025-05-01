Adam Lallana News: With coaching staff

Lallana has been working with the coaching staff, according to manager Simon Rusk. "Building up to this game, Adam is certainly on the coaching staff, and that'll be a similar format this weekend as well."

Lallana is in the twilight of his career and is essentially a member of the Southampton coaching staff at this point. While it's possible he plays again before the end of the campaign it would likely only be a farewell cameo. Lallana last came off the bench in early March for a 19 minutes appearance against his former club Liverpool.