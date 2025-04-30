Adam Marusic News: Two chances created in draw
Marusic registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.
Marusic accounted for at least one chance created for a second straight league game and set a season high with two in the match. This also marked the sixth time in seven league appearances that he tallied a shot, and he is up to eight shots and three shots on target over that span. Additionally, he sent a season-high 10 crosses and landed more than one accurate cross for the first time since the first game of the season.
