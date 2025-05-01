Adam Webster Injury: Could be back Sunday

Webster (thigh) has been training with the team ahead of schedule and could be back for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus. "Adam has trained and could come into squad."

Webster missed the last five games due to a thigh injury but could be added to the match squad for Sunday's game. That said, Igor and Jan Paul van Hecke are also back from injuries at the same time and they all should compete for starting roles in the backline for the final stretch of the season.