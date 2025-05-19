Adam Wharton Injury: Done for season with concussion

Wharton (concussion) won't return this season, according to manager Olivier Glasner. "Adam will also miss the Liverpool game - he had a concussion at the end."

Wharton is seeing a tough end to his season despite his club winning the FA Cup Saturday, with the midfielder suffering a concussion in the win. This is unfortunate, as he will not be able to pass protocol before their season finale and will end the season sidelined. He started in 16 of his 20 appearances this season while bagging two assists on 26 chances created.