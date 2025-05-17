Adam Wharton Injury: Limps off field
Wharton was forced off in the 87th minute of Saturday's match against Manchester City due to an apparent injury.
Wharton would make it nearly the entire 90 Saturday but would have to come off late, limping off the field with an apparent injury. This is something to watch after he just returned, as it could just be cautionary after he was feeling a bit of discomfort. He was replaced by Will Hughes.
