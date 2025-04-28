Adama Traore News: Accurate cross leads to goal

Traore assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Southampton.

Traore's cross in second half stoppage time setup Fulham's second and decisive goal of the fixture as they earned three points in a 2-1 victory over Southampton. After entering the fray at halftime, the forward created four chances from six attempted crosses (three accurate). Traore has seen his opportunities dwindle this season. After starting in each of the first nine Premier League fixtures of Fulham's campaign, he has a made just seven appearances in the starting XI over their subsequent 23 league fixtures.