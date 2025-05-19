Adama Traore News: Effective in win

Traore assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Brentford.

Traore picked up his first start in seven outings and logged his second assist within that span. This was also the second time in four outings and sixth time on the season that he accounted for at least three chances created. Additionally, he has at least one accurate cross in each of the last four matches, totaling seven over that stretch.