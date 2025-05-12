Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman Injury: Called up for Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Lookman (Achilles) has been named in Atalanta's squad list to face Roma on Monday.

Lookman has recovered enough to be an option and will have a shot to continue starting as he reportedly trained fully Monday. Mario Pasalic and Marco Brescianini would be the fallbacks if he didn't. He has scored once in the last five matches, notching eight shots (three on target), eight key passes, 31 crosses (seven accurate) and 21 corners.

Ademola Lookman
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now