Ademola Lookman Injury: Called up for Roma clash

Lookman (Achilles) has been named in Atalanta's squad list to face Roma on Monday.

Lookman has recovered enough to be an option and will have a shot to continue starting as he reportedly trained fully Monday. Mario Pasalic and Marco Brescianini would be the fallbacks if he didn't. He has scored once in the last five matches, notching eight shots (three on target), eight key passes, 31 crosses (seven accurate) and 21 corners.