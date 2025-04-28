Fantasy Soccer
Ademola Lookman News: Creates three chances versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Lookman had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate), three key passes and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Lookman had a pretty good performance and paced his team in chances created but wasn't super dangerous when finishing. He has uncharacteristically failed to contribute to a goal in the last six matches. He has always had at least four crosses and two corners during such a stretch, totaling 29 (eight accurate) and 19 respectively, adding nine shots (two on target) and 11 key passes.

