Ademola Lookman News: Creates three chances versus Lecce

Lookman had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate), three key passes and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Lookman had a pretty good performance and paced his team in chances created but wasn't super dangerous when finishing. He has uncharacteristically failed to contribute to a goal in the last six matches. He has always had at least four crosses and two corners during such a stretch, totaling 29 (eight accurate) and 19 respectively, adding nine shots (two on target) and 11 key passes.