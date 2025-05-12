Ademola Lookman News: Goals in two straight

Lookman scored a goal while taking four shots (one on goal), crossing seven times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Monday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Lookman found the back of the net in the 9th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Atalanta in shots and chances created. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for eight shots, eight chances created and 22 crosses over his last three appearances.