Ademola Lookman News: Nets in Monza game

Lookman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Monza.

Lookman often wreaked havoc in the final third and bagged his first goal since early March with a clever finish in front of the goalie. He's up to 19 in the season. He also tied his season high in crosses. He has launched four or more in the last seven contests, amassing 39 (10 accurate) and adding 11 shots (three on target), 13 key passes and 25 corners.