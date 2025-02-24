Adilson Malanda News: Scores header in draw

Malanda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Malanda scored a first half header Saturday to open the scoring for Charlotte in their 2-2 draw versus Seattle. The goal marked the second successive season in which the defender has netted a goal in Charlotte's opening match. In 2024, Malanda's goal in Charlotte's first match represented the totality of his goal contributions for the season. In addition to his goal Saturday, Malanda contributed six clearances and five blocks to the team's defensive effort.