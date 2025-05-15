Adnan Januzaj News: Takes four shots in loss

Januzaj had four shots (two on target), created one chance and drew six fouls during Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Sevilla.

Januzaj made his second consecutive start and was one of his team's few bright spots on the attacking end, finishing a lot of plays and forcing opposing defenders to foul to stop him. However, it wasn't enough to avoid another defeat for a Las Palmas side that got closer to relegation to Span's second tier. The winger has been struggling with a lot of physical issues over the last few years but performances like this one bring some hope on him getting back or at least closer to the form from his best years at Real Sociedad.