Ado Onaiwu News: Clinical in front of net

Onaiwu scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Onaiwu was lethal in the final third on Sunday against Lens. In 74 minutes played, the striker scored two goals from his only two shots. He also won all six of his aerial duels and made two passes into the final third. Onaiwu has started three of Auxerre's last four matches, and his brace against Lens will likely earn him the starting nod this Sunday against Le Havre.