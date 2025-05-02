Adonis Frias Injury: Expected to return in final rounds

Frias (hamstring) will be an option to face Cruz Azul in the Clausura quarterfinals. "Everyone [is available]" according to manager Eduardo Berizzo.

Frias was a starting center-back when available during the campaign, recording 17 clearances, five interceptions, one goal and one assist in 437 minutes across six matches played. After being inactive since March 9 due to suspension and a subsequent injury, the defender will look to make a difference for a squad that has allowed multiple goals in five of its last seven games. He'll be expected to feature alongside Jaine Barreiro, pushing Paul Bellon to a bench role.