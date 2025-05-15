Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adria Altimira headshot

Adria Altimira News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Altimira generated eight crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Villarreal.

Altimira delivered the most crosses in the game, created four chances, and also chipped in defensively with a tackle and a clearance. He has stepped up recently with four clearances, four tackles, and three interceptions across the last five games after going unused in the five prior.

Adria Altimira
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now