Adria Altimira News: Registers most crosses
Altimira generated eight crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Villarreal.
Altimira delivered the most crosses in the game, created four chances, and also chipped in defensively with a tackle and a clearance. He has stepped up recently with four clearances, four tackles, and three interceptions across the last five games after going unused in the five prior.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now