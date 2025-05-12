Adrian Beck News: Nets crucial brace

Beck scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Union Berlin.

Beck scored two of the most important goals of the season for Heidenheim on Saturday against Union Berlin. In 80 minutes played, the 27 year old scored two goals from four shots (two on target, two off), created one chance, and completed two of his four dribbles. The goals were the first Beck had scored since January 11 (also against Union Berlin), and they have helped significantly improve Heidenheim's chances of staying in the Bundesliga next season. He will hope to finish the season strong this Saturday against Werder Bremen.