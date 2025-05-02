Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Benedyczak headshot

Adrian Benedyczak Injury: Available against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Benedyczak (ankle) "will be called up for Saturday after a month-long ream-up," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Benedyczak has been sidelined for three months following ankle surgery and has played just eight times this campaign due to multiple issues in the same area. He'll deputize Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino up front along with Dennis Man and Milan Djuric. He has notched three shots (zero on target), one key pass and one cross (zero accurate).

Adrian Benedyczak
Parma
