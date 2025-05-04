Adrian Benedyczak News: Creates one chance versus Como
Benedyczak (ankle) had one key pass and three touches and committed one foul in 16 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.
Benedyczak was the first attacker off the bench despite coming off a serious injury, but his playing time was limited, and he didn't do a lot. He'll split duties with Dennis Man and Milan Djuric behind the two starters up front the rest of the way.
