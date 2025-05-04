Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian Benedyczak headshot

Adrian Benedyczak News: Creates one chance versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Benedyczak (ankle) had one key pass and three touches and committed one foul in 16 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.

Benedyczak was the first attacker off the bench despite coming off a serious injury, but his playing time was limited, and he didn't do a lot. He'll split duties with Dennis Man and Milan Djuric behind the two starters up front the rest of the way.

Adrian Benedyczak
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now