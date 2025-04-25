Adrian Bernabe Injury: Diagnosed with strain

Bernabe suffered a lesion on the back of his right thigh against Juventus, Parma announced.

Bernabe will be sidelined for three to four weeks and will at most return for the last couple of matches. Nahuel Estevez (thigh) has a similar timetable. Hernani, Antoine Hainaut and Drissa Camara will step in to replace the two injured midfielders. Jacob Ondreijka could also be more involved if the coach tweaked the scheme.