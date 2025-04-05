Adrian Bernabe News: Finds the target in Inter game

Bernabe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and two clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Bernabe dropped to the bench after starting in the past two games, but came in at halftime and reopened the contest with a surgical strike from distance. It's his first goal of the season. He'll likely be back in the XI over either Hernani or Mandela Keita soon. He has recorded five shots (two on target), one key pass, nine crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in his last six displays.