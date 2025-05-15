Adrian News: Concedes twice versus Rayo

Adrian had four saves and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Adrian stopped more than three shots for the fourth time in a row but struggled with some long-range attempts in the draw. He's now averaging 2.5 saves and 1.3 goals conceded per game in the current La Liga campaign. His team's defensive form is not optimal as they haven't secured a single clean sheet in nine straight league matches, and up next is a tough visit to face Atletico Madrid's fourth-ranked offense.