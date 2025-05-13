Adrian News: Four saves in draw

Adrian made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Adrian repelled four of five Osasuna shots on target Sunday as Real Betis was unable to retain their advantage in a 1-1 draw. Over his last five appearances, Real Betis's first-choice keeper has made 16 saves and nine clearances while conceding six goals. Adrian is the likely choice for Betis between the sticks Thursday when they travel to take-on Rayo Vallecano.