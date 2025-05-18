Adrien Rabiot News: Ends season with brace

Rabiot scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Rennes.

Rabiot scored two goals in Saturday's final game of the season, bringing his total to nine goals in the league and breaking his previous career high of eight set during his time at Juventus. His midfield dominance was evident throughout the match and the entire season, which was recognized when he received the trophy for "Olympian of the Season" from the club. The French midfielder will look to contribute in the same way when Marseille begins its Champions League campaign next season, with Rabiot likely playing in a deeper role alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.