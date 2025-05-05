Adrien Rabiot News: Provides assist in draw

Rabiot assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Rabiot assisted Amine Gouiri's goal with a well-timed pass from the left flank, demonstrating his vision and control in midfield once again. He dictated the tempo of the game, contributing both defensively and offensively with three chances created, two tackles and three crosses. Rabiot's performance was instrumental in Marseille's midfield dominance, showing he is well over the level of the French league. He has 11 goal contributions in 27 appearances this season in Ligue 1, helping the club push for a qualification spot for the next Champions League. He will aim to continue his decisive run against Le Havre on Saturday.