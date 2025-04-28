Adrien Rabiot News: Provides two assists in midfield

Rabiot assisted twice to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Brest.

Rabiot assisted Mason Greenwood's goal in the 37th minute and Amine Gouiri's third goal in the 63rd minute. These were his third and fourth assists of the season in Ligue 1. He played a key role in controlling the midfield and initiating attacks throughout the match, recording two chances created, one tackle and one interception. The Duc will look to maintain his form against Lille on Sunday.