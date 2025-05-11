Adrien Rabiot News: Solid presence in midfield

Rabiot recorded five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Le Havre.

Rabiot completed the full 90 minutes and contributed on both sides of the ball with two tackles, three chances created and five shots which matched his season high though he was denied by a strong goalkeeper. He maintained possession well and supported the team's structure in midfield. His experience and composure were key in the away win that secured qualification for the next Champions League. He will look to finish the job Saturday against Rennes in the final game of the season to hold second place over Monaco.