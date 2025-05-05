Adrien Thomasson News: Assists twice in win

Thomasson delivered two assists, had one off-target shot and created five chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Thomasson had another great performance up front, assisting both of his team's goals and creating a lot of other chances for teammates. After a disappointing campaign last season, the attacker kind of bounced back this year, with two goals and six assists over 31 appearances but is still underachieving if we take into account what he did during his stint at Strasbourg.