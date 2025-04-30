Adrien Thomasson News: Has ups and downs

Thomasson registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Thomasson was solid in many areas of the pitch for Lens against Auxerre, but lacking in others. On one hand, he did create three chances, win two of his four tackles, and generated 0.59 assists. However, he did not put either of his crosses on target and missed a big chance that would have pulled a goal back for the home side. Still, Thomasson has been one of Lens' most consistent performers all season and they will need him to put in another good shift in a tough road matchup this Sunday against Lyon.