Agustin Palavecino headshot

Agustin Palavecino News: Offensive effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Palavecino generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 win against Puebla.

Palavecino participated in playmaking and threatened the opposing goal mainly from long distance against Puebla. Other than that, he won 10 of his 15 duels and drew a season-high six fouls during the game. The central man has produced at least three shots and three chances created in four of his last five matches. He's a consistent source of attacking output as he delivers occasional corner kicks and plays further forward than his midfield partner, be it Jose Rodriguez or Diego de Buen.

Agustin Palavecino
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
