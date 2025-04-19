Agustin Palavecino News: Offensive effort in win

Palavecino generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 win against Puebla.

Palavecino participated in playmaking and threatened the opposing goal mainly from long distance against Puebla. Other than that, he won 10 of his 15 duels and drew a season-high six fouls during the game. The central man has produced at least three shots and three chances created in four of his last five matches. He's a consistent source of attacking output as he delivers occasional corner kicks and plays further forward than his midfield partner, be it Jose Rodriguez or Diego de Buen.