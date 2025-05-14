Agustin Palavecino News: Scores in draw
Palavecino scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tigres UANL.
Palavecino equalized the contest with a beautiful edge of the box shot in the 63rd minute that marked his fourth goal of the Clausura. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as they were eliminated after a goal in added time.
