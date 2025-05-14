Fantasy Soccer
Agustin Palavecino headshot

Agustin Palavecino News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Palavecino scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tigres UANL.

Palavecino equalized the contest with a beautiful edge of the box shot in the 63rd minute that marked his fourth goal of the Clausura. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as they were eliminated after a goal in added time.

Agustin Palavecino
Club Necaxa
