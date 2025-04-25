Aiden O'Neill News: Signs with NYCFC

O'Neil has completed a transfer to New York City FC from Standard Liege, according to his new club.

O'Neil is making a move across the pond this season, leaving Belgian side Standard Liege to join New York City FC through the 2028 season. This comes after a few seasons with Standard Liege, notching 54 appearances to go along with two goals and an assist. He will likely be a depth option to start but could work into a starting role with some solid performances, as he does have experience across multiple leagues.