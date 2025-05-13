Aimar Oroz News: Key touch leads to goal

Oroz assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Oroz flicked a cross on late in the second half to setup the lone Osasuna goal as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Real Betis. The assist marked the second successive appearance in which the midfielder has notched a goal contribution. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Oroz has scored once and supplied two assists while playing the full 90 minutes in four of five appearances.