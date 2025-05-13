Fantasy Soccer
Aimar Oroz headshot

Aimar Oroz News: Key touch leads to goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Oroz assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Oroz flicked a cross on late in the second half to setup the lone Osasuna goal as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Real Betis. The assist marked the second successive appearance in which the midfielder has notched a goal contribution. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Oroz has scored once and supplied two assists while playing the full 90 minutes in four of five appearances.

Aimar Oroz
Osasuna
