Aimar Oroz headshot

Aimar Oroz News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Oroz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Espanyol.

Oroz delivered a precise cross to assist Ante Budimir's opening goal, showcasing his vision and technical ability. Throughout the match, he was a constant creative force, linking play and orchestrating attacks from midfield with a season-high four chances created. The performance reinforced his reputation as one of Osasuna's key playmakers. The assist was his fourth of the season. He will aim to contribute to a goal again in Saturday's final game of the season against Alaves.

Aimar Oroz
Osasuna
