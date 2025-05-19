Aimar Oroz News: Provides assist in victory

Oroz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Espanyol.

Oroz delivered a precise cross to assist Ante Budimir's opening goal, showcasing his vision and technical ability. Throughout the match, he was a constant creative force, linking play and orchestrating attacks from midfield with a season-high four chances created. The performance reinforced his reputation as one of Osasuna's key playmakers. The assist was his fourth of the season. He will aim to contribute to a goal again in Saturday's final game of the season against Alaves.