Aitor Ruibal News: Standout defensive performance

Aitor Ruibal recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Aitor Rubial was a dominant presence in the Real Betis back line Sunday as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Osasuna. The defender led the team with six tackles (five won), made four clearances and recorded one block over his 90 minute shift. Aitor Rubial has served a rotational role for Real Betis this season, making 26 appearances but just 11 starts.