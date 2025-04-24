Fantasy Soccer
Aitor Ruibal headshot

Aitor Ruibal News: Will miss Espanyol game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ruibal will miss the game against Espanyol due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Ruibal has accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Espanyol on May. 4. His absence will not impact much the starting squad since he is in contention with Youssouf Sabaly to start at right-back for every game.

Aitor Ruibal
Betis
