Aitor Ruibal News: Will miss Espanyol game
Ruibal will miss the game against Espanyol due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Ruibal has accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Espanyol on May. 4. His absence will not impact much the starting squad since he is in contention with Youssouf Sabaly to start at right-back for every game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now