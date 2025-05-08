Al Musrati Injury: Won't play again this season

Musrati (calf) is ruled out for the remainder of the season, coach Adi Hutter said in a press conference, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Musrati will miss the remainder of the season with a calf injury. The midfielder may have already played his last match for the club from the Principaute, as reports indicate he is unlikely to be kept beyond his loan from Turkish side Besiktas. His expected absence should not impact the starting lineup given his limited role off the bench this season.