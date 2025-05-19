Al Musrati Injury: Won't return to Monaco

Musrati will not continue with Monaco following the end of his loan, General Director Thiago Scuro confirmed in a press conference, according to Nice Matin. "We spoke with him after his injury, we exchanged with Besiktas. We are not going to exercise the purchase option. He helped us a lot, he undoubtedly scored one of the most important goals of our season (at Saint-Etienne). But we are clearly looking for a different type of profile. We would like a more dynamic player, capable of playing high up, in transition, of pressing."

