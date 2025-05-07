Alan Cervantes News: On bench for quarterfinals game
Cervantes (ankle) is on the bench in Wednesday's trip to Pachuca.
Cervantes should get some minutes as the only defensive midfielder who could relieve Erick Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo in the absence of Jonathan dos Santos (knee). The former Santos Laguna man has little attacking upside but is a regular source of passes and tackles as part of a team that has led the league in ball possession this season.
