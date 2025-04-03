Albert Gronbaek Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Gronbaek was ruled out of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace due to tendon issues, coach Ivan Juric confirmed in a press conference, according to the Daily Echo. "No, he had a problem with the tendons. For the medical staff, it is not enough to skip training, but he reports experiencing a lot of pain, and that is the situation."

Gronbaek is dealing with tendon issues and significant pain that forced him to miss Wednesday's match against Palace. He is expected to return to training in the coming days, as his absence from training has not been prolonged, but he remains a doubt for Sunday's match against Tottenham. If he is unavailable, it will not affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been a bench option since his arrival at the club.