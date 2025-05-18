Fantasy Soccer
Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Called up for Bologna fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 4:08am

Gudmundsson (thigh) made Fiorentina's squad list to face Bologna on Sunday.

Gudmundsson has recovered from a minor thigh issue and is in the mix to start with Moise Kean (thigh), Cher Ndour and Andrea Colpani. He has reportedly trained somewhat regularly in the last two days. He has assisted once and added three shots (all on target), four chances created and three crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances.

