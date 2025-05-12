Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Scratched for Venezia tilt
Gudmundsson is unavailable Monday due to a late thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Gudmundsson made the trip but experienced some discomfort and will watch the game from the stands. He'll take some tests in the coming days. With Moise Kean (thigh) also shelved, the coach opted to insert an extra midfielder and tweak the formation, with only Lucas Beltran up front.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now