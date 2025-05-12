Fantasy Soccer
Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Scratched for Venezia tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gudmundsson is unavailable Monday due to a late thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Gudmundsson made the trip but experienced some discomfort and will watch the game from the stands. He'll take some tests in the coming days. With Moise Kean (thigh) also shelved, the coach opted to insert an extra midfielder and tweak the formation, with only Lucas Beltran up front.

